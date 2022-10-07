Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Marchex stock opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $78.70 million, a PE ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Marchex

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHX. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Marchex by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,017,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after buying an additional 45,585 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marchex by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 338,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 132,493 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marchex by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the period. 58.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

Read More

