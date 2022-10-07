Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Marchex Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of Marchex stock opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $78.70 million, a PE ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Marchex
Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.
