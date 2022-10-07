MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years.

Get MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund alerts:

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

MMD opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.97. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.49 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 26.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 66,039 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 232,292 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 31,425 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 132,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 77,097 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 400.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,496 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 70,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $758,000.

(Get Rating)

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.