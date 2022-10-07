MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
MMD opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.97. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.49 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile
MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
Receive News & Ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.