MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years.

Get MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund alerts:

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MMD opened at $16.05 on Friday. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $15.49 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $17.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMD. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $433,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 26.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 66,039 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 139.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 132,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 77,097 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 15.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 232,292 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 31,425 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 400.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,496 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 70,027 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.