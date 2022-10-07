MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of MMD opened at $16.05 on Friday. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $15.49 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $17.97.
MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.
