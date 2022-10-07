Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Shares Purchased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Magenta Therapeutics worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 47.7% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 13,933 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 443,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 71,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MGTA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,051. The stock has a market cap of $81.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $8.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Magenta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MGTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. It develops MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and genetically mutated stem cells that cause acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, which is under Phase I/II clinical trial; CD45-antibody drug conjugate that targets HSCs and immune cells, which is in investigational new drug application enabling studies for potential use as a single-agent in autoimmune diseases and hematology-oncology transplants; and MGTA-145 that is in Phase II clinical trial for use in autologous and allogeneic transplants.

