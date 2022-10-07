Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for 1.8% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDX. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 82,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 43,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,559,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,704,270. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.94. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

