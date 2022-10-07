Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 4,481.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,488,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,600,000 after buying an additional 2,434,370 shares during the period. CQS US LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $16,180,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $15,317,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 23.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,272,000 after buying an additional 865,041 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $9,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Luminar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In related news, CEO Austin Russell acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $242,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 855,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,293,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,500. 43.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LAZR stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.44. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 134.47% and a negative net margin of 832.16%. The company had revenue of $9.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

