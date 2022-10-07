Luck2Earn Tops One Day Trading Volume of $16,094.00 (LUCK)

Luck2Earn (LUCK) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Luck2Earn token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Luck2Earn has traded down 74% against the U.S. dollar. Luck2Earn has a total market cap of $65,548.79 and approximately $16,094.00 worth of Luck2Earn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Luck2Earn Token Profile

Luck2Earn’s launch date was June 27th, 2022. Luck2Earn’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Luck2Earn’s official Twitter account is @earn_luck and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Luck2Earn is medium.com/@luck-to-earn. The Reddit community for Luck2Earn is https://reddit.com/r/lucktoearn. Luck2Earn’s official website is www.lucktoearn.app.

Buying and Selling Luck2Earn

According to CryptoCompare, “Luck2Earn (LUCK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Luck2Earn has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Luck2Earn is 0.00068888 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $8.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lucktoearn.app/.”

