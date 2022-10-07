Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 3,498 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,402,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,123,000 after buying an additional 409,441 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,806,000 after buying an additional 3,536,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,668,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,695,000 after buying an additional 148,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,545,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,561,000 after buying an additional 477,454 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,115,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,881,000 after buying an additional 842,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.17. The company had a trading volume of 91,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,475. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The stock has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.12.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Barclays cut their target price on Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

