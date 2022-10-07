Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 158,587 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,080,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 158,587 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 1.24% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $40,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $25,267,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $16,421,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 615.9% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 337,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,790,000 after buying an additional 290,644 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 743,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,253,000 after buying an additional 261,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 531,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,204,000 after buying an additional 225,136 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HASI. StockNews.com upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

Shares of HASI traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.67. 28,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,189. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.63. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.97 and a 52-week high of $65.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 18.15 and a current ratio of 18.16.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 38.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.64%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $100,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,529,056.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,386.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,529,056.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

