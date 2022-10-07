Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Purchases 1,392 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 26,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after buying an additional 18,116 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.83.

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $9.55 on Friday, reaching $219.55. 43,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,833. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.08 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.02. The company has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.81%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

