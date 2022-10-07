Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $8.57 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in ASML were worth $8,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,577,216,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 90,201.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 322,920 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,072,000 after buying an additional 270,023 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in ASML by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 783,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,395,000 after buying an additional 224,316 shares during the period. Finally, Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth about $143,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

ASML traded down $28.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $433.51. 57,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,761. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $412.67 and a 1-year high of $881.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $503.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $536.41. The stock has a market cap of $177.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.26. ASML had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 64.93%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.3991 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Grupo Santander raised ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Argus started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $708.10.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

