Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $60.26 Million Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,954 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in WEX were worth $60,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in WEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $907,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in WEX by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in WEX by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $126,918.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,628.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $204,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,002.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $126,918.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,628.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,730 shares of company stock valued at $460,494 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEX Stock Down 0.7 %

WEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.80.

WEX stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.81. 11,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,711. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $197.70.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.33 million. WEX had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

