Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Buys 888 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth about $405,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.47. 80,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,666. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $107.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.12). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.