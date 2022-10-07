LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Stock Rating Lowered by William Blair

William Blair cut shares of LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on LogicBio Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th.
LogicBio Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of LOGC opened at $2.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51. The stock has a market cap of $66.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.61. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.
Institutional Trading of LogicBio Therapeutics
LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile
LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing genome editing and gene therapy treatments using its GeneRide and sAAVy platforms. The company's GeneRide technology is a new approach to precise gene insertion harnessing a cell's natural deoxyribonucleic acid; and gene delivery platform, sAAVy is an adeno-associated virus, which is designed to optimize gene delivery for treatments in a range of indications and tissues.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LogicBio Therapeutics (LOGC)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
Receive News & Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.