LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Stock Rating Lowered by William Blair

William Blair cut shares of LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on LogicBio Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Get LogicBio Therapeutics alerts:

LogicBio Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of LOGC opened at $2.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51. The stock has a market cap of $66.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.61. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Institutional Trading of LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 312.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 54,145 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,511,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 37,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 39.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing genome editing and gene therapy treatments using its GeneRide and sAAVy platforms. The company's GeneRide technology is a new approach to precise gene insertion harnessing a cell's natural deoxyribonucleic acid; and gene delivery platform, sAAVy is an adeno-associated virus, which is designed to optimize gene delivery for treatments in a range of indications and tissues.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.