Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,632.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 23,684 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $459.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.0 %

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT traded up $4.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $403.65. The company had a trading volume of 32,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,991. The company has a market capitalization of $107.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $420.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $428.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.