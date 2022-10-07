L’Occitane International (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Trading Up 0.3%

L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $3.15. 35,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 435% from the average session volume of 6,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

L’Occitane International Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $3.13.

About L’Occitane International

(Get Rating)

L'Occitane International SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails various natural and organic ingredient-based cosmetics and well-being products. It offers perfumes, soaps, and fragrant products. The company also provides skincare, haircare, body and bath, makeup, floral water, beauty oils, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for L'Occitane International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Occitane International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.