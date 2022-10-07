Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LYV. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Macquarie upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of LYV opened at $79.86 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $73.35 and a 12 month high of $127.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87.

Insider Transactions at Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $6,520,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,755,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,940,822.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $6,520,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,755,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,940,822.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,017,992.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,690,610. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 274.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.