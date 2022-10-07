Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,350 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.61% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSEP. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 8,605.0% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 1,074,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,543 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 1,235.3% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 363,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after purchasing an additional 335,981 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 227,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after buying an additional 45,691 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 55,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 33,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 135,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 32,309 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.10. 2,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,920. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.96. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $30.52.

Read More

