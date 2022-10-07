Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,284 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,664,000 after buying an additional 2,302,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,591 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Mondelez International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $878,654,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,784,000 after buying an additional 2,292,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.37. 148,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,920,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.40.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.54.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

