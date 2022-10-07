Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,498 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS Health Stock Down 10.6 %

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.59.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $10.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,682,236. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.76 and its 200-day moving average is $98.76. The company has a market cap of $115.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $82.20 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

