Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $2.49 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 73,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 46,457 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 45,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,569,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 225.3% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 414,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,309,000 after acquiring an additional 287,064 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.54. The stock had a trading volume of 138,144 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.57.

