Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTEC stock traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.16. 2,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,819. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $90.84 and a one year high of $138.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.01.

