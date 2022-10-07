Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $519,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,869,418,000 after buying an additional 1,499,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,457 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,640,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,908,178,000 after purchasing an additional 245,612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $776,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,547 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,235,931. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.12 and a 200-day moving average of $113.14. The stock has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $146.80.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.66. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 22.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.23.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

