Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $326,000 Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 10.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% in the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $11.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $298.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,249. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $317.58 and a 200-day moving average of $315.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $485.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LULU. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $464.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.69.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Stories

