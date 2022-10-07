Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) was down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.82 and last traded at $17.88. Approximately 106,925 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,046,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.68.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LSPD shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 56.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $173.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.99 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

