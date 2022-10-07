Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.22.

LTH has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Life Time Group to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Life Time Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th.

LTH opened at $10.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Life Time Group has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $23.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.70.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $461.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.18 million. Life Time Group had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 24.42%. Research analysts predict that Life Time Group will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 158.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 88.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Life Time Group in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 70.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

