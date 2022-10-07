LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of LG Display from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LG Display currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get LG Display alerts:

LG Display Price Performance

LPL stock opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. LG Display has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LG Display

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). LG Display had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. As a group, analysts expect that LG Display will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LG Display by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in LG Display by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 17,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in LG Display during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in LG Display during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in LG Display by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LG Display Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.