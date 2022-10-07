Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.44-1.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15-6.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.41 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.44-$1.49 EPS.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,306,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,821. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $28.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day moving average is $18.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LEVI. Morgan Stanley downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.27.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $168,576.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,070.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 48,440 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 33,429 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,771 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,330 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,050 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,898 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

