Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.27% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.45.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE:LEVI opened at $15.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $28.62.

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $168,576.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,070.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 676.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,678 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter worth $46,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.