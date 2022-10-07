Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Research Coverage Started at MKM Partners

MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LESL. Loop Capital downgraded Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Leslie’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Leslie’s Stock Performance

LESL stock opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.97. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leslie’s

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $673.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.64 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $49,424.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,224.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leslie’s

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 20.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter worth $97,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter worth $112,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter worth $183,000.

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

Further Reading

