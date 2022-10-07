Legend of Fantasy War Trading Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (LFW)

Legend of Fantasy War (LFW) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, Legend of Fantasy War has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One Legend of Fantasy War token can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Legend of Fantasy War has a total market cap of $20,413.77 and $38,905.00 worth of Legend of Fantasy War was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Legend of Fantasy War Token Profile

Legend of Fantasy War launched on October 28th, 2021. Legend of Fantasy War’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,800,000 tokens. Legend of Fantasy War’s official Twitter account is @legend_lfw and its Facebook page is accessible here. Legend of Fantasy War’s official website is legendfantasywar.com. The Reddit community for Legend of Fantasy War is https://reddit.com/r/legendfantasy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Legend of Fantasy War

According to CryptoCompare, “Legend of Fantasy War (LFW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Legend of Fantasy War has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 29,013,207.69976129 in circulation. The last known price of Legend of Fantasy War is 0.00728376 USD and is down -2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $33,814.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://legendfantasywar.com/.”

