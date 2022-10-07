Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Grows Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 4.1% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,784,029,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,672,838,000 after buying an additional 1,143,333 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $552,948,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58,892.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 481,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 153.8% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 745,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,928,000 after buying an additional 452,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded down $17.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $523.01. 33,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $497.83 and a one year high of $672.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $560.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $556.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $656.56.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,889,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

