Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,000 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.24.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA stock traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.86. 386,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,666,387. The company has a market capitalization of $214.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $182.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

