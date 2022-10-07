Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lowered its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,818 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 287,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 166.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 13,094 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,782,000 after buying an additional 54,426 shares during the period. Finally, Ledge Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY remained flat at $49.38 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 34,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,441. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.63. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $49.37 and a one year high of $50.47.

