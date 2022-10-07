Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 761,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,755,000 after acquiring an additional 26,438 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 384.4% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,609. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.89. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.05 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

