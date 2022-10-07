Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Buys Shares of 5,139 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Store Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,116,000. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 170.9% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 225,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 141,980 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.18. 1,054,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.30.

