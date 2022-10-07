Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.4% of Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,099 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $395,027,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,542,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,623,000 after buying an additional 97,314 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,397,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,154,000 after buying an additional 203,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.32. The stock had a trading volume of 124,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,106,483. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $151.03 and a one year high of $193.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.33.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

