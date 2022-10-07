Laurion Mineral Exploration (CVE:LME) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:LME – Get Rating) shares rose 7.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.71. Approximately 1,050,676 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 526% from the average daily volume of 167,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

Laurion Mineral Exploration Trading Up 13.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.00. The company has a current ratio of 257.12, a quick ratio of 240.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$191.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nick Ierfino sold 63,000 shares of Laurion Mineral Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total transaction of C$63,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,132,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,193,450.29. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $117,530.

Laurion Mineral Exploration Company Profile

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Ishkoday property covering an area of 4,442 hectares of land package covering 6 properties consisting of 20 mining leases totaling 1,178 hectares and 17 mining claims totaling 3,264 hectares located in Irwin, Pifher, Walters, and Elmhirst townships to the northeast of the town of Beardmore.

