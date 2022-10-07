Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.64.

SWIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Latham Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Latham Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Latham Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Latham Group from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Latham Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Latham Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWIM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group Stock Up 0.2 %

SWIM stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.85 million, a PE ratio of -31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.73. Latham Group has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $206.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.64 million. Latham Group had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. Equities analysts expect that Latham Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

