Last Survivor (LSC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $14,040.09

Last Survivor (LSC) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, Last Survivor has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Last Survivor token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Last Survivor has a market capitalization of $14,040.09 and $11,175.00 worth of Last Survivor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00145752 BTC.

Last Survivor Profile

Last Survivor’s genesis date was December 8th, 2021. Last Survivor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,131,200 tokens. Last Survivor’s official website is lastsurvivor.io. The Reddit community for Last Survivor is https://reddit.com/r/lastsurvivorm. Last Survivor’s official Twitter account is @lastsurvivorm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Last Survivor

According to CryptoCompare, “Last Survivor (LSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Last Survivor has a current supply of 1,200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Last Survivor is 0.00049215 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $376.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lastsurvivor.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Last Survivor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Last Survivor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Last Survivor using one of the exchanges listed above.

