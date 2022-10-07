Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Gap Down to $74.70

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $74.70, but opened at $70.24. Lantheus shares last traded at $68.25, with a volume of 21,082 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Lantheus Stock Down 11.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.51 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $26,680.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian A. Markison sold 41,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $3,522,242.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,897.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $26,680.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,563 shares of company stock worth $4,231,324. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Featured Articles

