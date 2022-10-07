Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Announces Earnings Results

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Lamb Weston updated its FY23 guidance to $2.45-2.85 EPS.
Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.7 %
Lamb Weston stock opened at $82.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.37. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $84.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.09.
Lamb Weston Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $590,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.
LW has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
