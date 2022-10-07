Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Announces Earnings Results

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lamb Weston updated its FY23 guidance to $2.45-2.85 EPS.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $82.34. The company had a trading volume of 13,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,113. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $84.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.68 and a 200-day moving average of $71.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $239,989.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,441.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $239,989.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,441.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 694,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,663,000 after purchasing an additional 91,033 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 958.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 50,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 520.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after buying an additional 98,400 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

