LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Takes Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,984 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,998,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. American National Bank grew its position in Generac by 59.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Generac by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC stock traded down $14.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,434. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.96. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.11 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.00.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,115,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

