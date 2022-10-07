LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 7,935 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC cut its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,935 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,688,000 after acquiring an additional 210,260 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,971,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $745,744,000 after acquiring an additional 647,803 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,807,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $228,762,000 after acquiring an additional 176,261 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after buying an additional 804,159 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 802,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,139,000 after buying an additional 481,000 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXAS. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $81.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.14.

Insider Activity

Exact Sciences Trading Down 6.8 %

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.84. 54,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,229. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.24. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.13. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $521.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.