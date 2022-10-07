LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 743 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 0.9% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 3.7% during the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Southern by 3.1% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 1.4% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of Southern stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.05. The stock had a trading volume of 240,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956,957. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.63 and its 200 day moving average is $74.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.92.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

