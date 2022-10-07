LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Purchases 18,574 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,574 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $7,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZS. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Zscaler by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,876 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,696,000 after purchasing an additional 972,637 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,365,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,020,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,873,000. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 270,599 shares in the company, valued at $45,460,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 270,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,460,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,351,318.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,739,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,514 shares of company stock worth $28,809,807 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zscaler Stock Down 6.6 %

ZS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $268.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.62.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded down $12.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.90. 103,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,042,225. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.12 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.27.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.