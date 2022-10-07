LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Lowers Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC cut its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,991,000 after buying an additional 313,959 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 128.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 48.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,551,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,708,000 after buying an additional 1,813,284 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 51.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,637,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,989 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.87. The company had a trading volume of 278,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,980,657. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $288.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.70 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOCU. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

DocuSign Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Stories

