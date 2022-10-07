LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $2.61 Million Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC trimmed its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,917 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth about $108,564,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,222,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,085,000 after acquiring an additional 706,610 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,597,000 after acquiring an additional 700,258 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,626,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth about $30,787,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.44. 51,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,796. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $39.44 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.95 million. Ciena had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CIEN. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.32.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $174,301.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,795 shares in the company, valued at $20,707,321.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 2,540 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $103,606.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,620,635.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $174,301.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,707,321.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,250 shares of company stock worth $1,387,664. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

