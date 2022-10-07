LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Cuts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,313 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.54. The stock had a trading volume of 95,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,789. The company has a market capitalization of $171.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $254.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.99. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

